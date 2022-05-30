Jeff Gladney of the Arizona Cardinals Died in a Car Accident This Morning

Jeff Gladney was killed early Monday morning after being involved in a car accident. The former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was just 25-years-old and getting set for the upcoming season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet confirmed his client’s death today and asked for “prayers for the family” following the tragic incident.

Gladney sat out the 2021 campaign after being waived by Minnesota following an indictment on third-degree felony domestic violence charges. In March, the former TCU standout was found not guilty and signed with Arizona shortly after that.

The young man appeared poised to make a successful return to the National Football league with his new team this season. Arizona released a statement saying, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” and “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The shutdown corner played in all 16 games and started 15 for the Vikings in 2020. Gladney logged 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.