Jeff Gladney of the Arizona Cardinals Died in a Car Accident This Morning
joecervenka
Jeff Gladney was killed early Monday morning after being involved in a car accident. The former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was just 25-years-old and getting set for the upcoming season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet confirmed his client’s death today and asked for “prayers for the family” following the tragic incident.
Gladney sat out the 2021 campaign after being waived by Minnesota following an indictment on third-degree felony domestic violence charges. In March, the former TCU standout was found not guilty and signed with Arizona shortly after that.
The young man appeared poised to make a successful return to the National Football league with his new team this season. Arizona released a statement saying, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” and “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”
The shutdown corner played in all 16 games and started 15 for the Vikings in 2020. Gladney logged 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.