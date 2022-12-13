Jeff Saturday to Remain Colts HC in 2023?

Widely criticized upon being hired by the organization, Saturday’s tenure has gotten off to a rough start. Through four games, the former All-Pro center has posted a 1-3 record, Indy’s latest loss a primetime 54-19 beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Despite this, Saturday plans to interview for the Colts’ head coaching position this offseason, saying he is “not discouraged at all” and that he has “a vision of what this could look like in the future, and that’s what I work toward every day.”
In Saturday’s defense, the Colts have been plagued all season by poor quarterback and offensive line play. Current starting quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled to push the ball downfield while leading all players in turnovers with 18. That said, perhaps Saturday is given another year on the job, with Indy expected to select a signal caller in next year’s draft.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +4 road underdogs on the spread and +166 on the moneyline for Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.
