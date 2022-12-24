Jeff Wilson is questionable to play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson missed the pivotal divisional contest versus the Buffalo Bills last Saturday night due to a hip injury. He was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, so it would seem that he would have a pretty good shot at playing Sunday. Still, in either case, Raheem Mostert is expected to handle a majority of the rushing load for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ current losing streak has seen them fall to the last wildcard spot in the AFC, and if the season ended today, they would play the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. A victory Sunday would not only secure their place in the playoffs but also likely end any chance the Packers had of making the playoffs in the NFC.