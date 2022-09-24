The Denver Broncos have listed Jerry Jeudy as questionable to play Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports.
Quinn Meinerz, Pat Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Josey Jewell, Billy Turner, Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathon Cooper, Dre’Mont Jones and Mike Purcell are questionable for the Broncos for Sunday night, per Nathaniel Hackett.
Jeudy had to leave the game versus the Houston Texans in the first quarter last week after suffering a rib injury. Jeudy couldn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited practice session on Friday. The Broncos play Sunday night which will give Jeudy a few extra hours to heal, but he’s questionable at best. Even if Jeudy can lineup and play Sunday, he will not find the going easy versus a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. At this point, Courtland Sutton could be the number one target of quarterback Russell Wilson either way.
The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite (-108) over the Broncos. The 49ers are -126 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
