Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos

This will be the second straight game that Jeudy will have to miss due to the ankle injury. The star wideout initially suffered the damage versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and has been deemed day-to-day ever since. Denver’s offense has been dismal this season, the first with Russell Wilson at the helm, and life may not get any better Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. Not only will Jeudy miss the game but so will fellow receivers K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. Patrick was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury.
The Broncos are -1.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Panthers in this contest and are -124 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 36.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
