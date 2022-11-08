Jerry Jones: OBJ 'Could Look Pretty Good' in a Cowboys Uniform

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be cleared from last season’s torn ACL in the coming week, and the 30-year-old will have no shortage of suitors. One of the teams vying for Beckham’s services is the Dallas Cowboys, particularly after the club failed to acquire Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks at the trade deadline.

Alas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already begun the recruiting process.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said:

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good…We should be aware that he’s coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year. So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot.”

Beckham finished the 2021 season with 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns and would be a solid addition to a Cowboys offense in need of another explosive playmaker.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as -5 point road favorites on the spread and -225 on the moneyline for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.