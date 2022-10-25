Jets Acquire RB James Robinson from Jaguars

According to ESPN.com, the New York Jets have acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.
The deal comes in the wake of the season-ending injury to dynamic rookie Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL in the Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Hall had been a vital component of New York’s surprising 5-2 start, racking up 681 total yards and five touchdowns before the injury.
Meanwhile, Robinson failed to record a touch this past Sunday after losing the Jags’ RB1 job to 2021 first-rounder Travis Etienne. Robinson is just two years removed from a 1,070-yard rushing season and owns a career yards-per-carry mark of 4.5. While he and teammate Michael Carter lack Hall’s explosiveness, the Jets are banking on both backs keeping their ground game afloat as they vie for their first postseason berth since 2010.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +110 on the moneyline for Week 8 against the New England Patriots.
