Jets Are Sticking With Joe Flacco

The New York Jets are sticking with their veteran quarterback for Week 3, committing to Joe Flacco six days before they take the field next weekend.

Sources: Joe Flacco will start for the #Jets on Sunday against the #Bengals, sources tell @SNYtv. Zach Wilson, while progressing well, will not play — no matter what. Jets stance has not changed: They want him 110%. They will not play him until he's 110%. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 19, 2022

According to SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes, New York is sticking with the guy to get them their first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Sunday. While it looked like the New York football Jets were headed to another 0-2 start to a season, the grizzled veteran pivot threw for two touchdowns in the final minute and a half. Flacco’s squad had to bounce back from a 30-17 deficit in the game’s last two minutes.

The former Raven’s stat line won plenty of a fantasy week on the day. Flacco went 26 of 44 for a 59 percent completion rate for 307 yards and four touchdown tosses.

There is no quarterback competition to speak of, as the team has repeatedly stated they want starter Zach Wilson back 110%.

It looks like there is some belief in New York at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Jets currently sit as +4.5 home dogs and are +166 on the moneyline against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.