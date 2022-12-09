Jets-Bills: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two AFC East rivals will face off this weekend, with the division-leading Buffalo Bills playing host to the New York Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Jets (+360) vs. Buffalo Bills (-460) Total: 43.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Jets and Bills currently occupy playoff positions in the AFC. The Jets stunned the Bills earlier this year at home 20-17, setting the Bills up for redemption on Sunday. Even though the Jets came out on top in the first matchup, the Bills are still listed as double-digit favorites on the spread at -10 while also being big favorites on the moneyline at -460.

The Jets kept things close in the earlier matchup and pounced on the Bills, who saw one of the worst performances from Josh Allen all season. New York was able to get pressure from multiple areas and made Allen use his legs. Still, pressure is the clear key to making Allen uncomfortable, and the Jets should be able to do that on Sunday. There’s no question the Bills are the better team, but the Jets are no slouches, doing an excellent job of staying competitive in games like these.

Buffalo has all the tools to find a way to victory, but looking at the spread, one has to wonder if there are too many points to overcome. It seems as though the Jets likely cover the ten spot, so side with New York on the spread.

Best Bet: Jets spread +10 (-110)

Earlier this year, 37 points were scored when these teams met, while the total for this matchup is set at 43.5. The Bills have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, while the Jets have been more efficient on offense with Mike White at quarterback. Don’t expect a shootout, but the Bills and Jets should be able to combine to go over 44 points.

Best Bet: Over 43.5 (-106)

Game Pick: Bills 28, Jets 21