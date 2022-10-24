Jets' Breece Hall Will Miss Rest of Season

The New York Jets will be without their electric rookie running back after a devastating turn of events on Sunday afternoon. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
Tests showed that Jets’ RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, per source.
Hall seemed to be on his way to adding to his fantastic rookie numbers on Sunday. The Iowa State standout had 72 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos before suffering the injury. On the season, the 21-year-old has put up 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns and was well on his way to contending for Rookie of the Year hardware.
It’s a big blow to a New York Jets team that has exceeded expectations with a 5-2 record, putting them just a half-game behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Michael Carter will take the bulk of carries for New York moving forward.
