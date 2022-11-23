Jets Decide to Bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12

The decision comes in the wake of Wilson’s disastrous Week 11 performance versus the New England Patriots, where the 23-year-old completed a mere 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards as the Jets fell 10-3.
Wilson also came under fire for his lack of accountability during his postgame media session. Asked if he felt the offense let the defense down, the former second-overall pick simply responded, “No.”
After an uninspiring rookie campaign, Wilson has shown minimal, if any, improvement in Year 2. Through seven games, the BYU alum has thrown for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes.
At 6-4, the Jets are alive in the AFC playoff race, leaving head coach Robert Saleh little choice but to try and create a spark on offense.
Backup quarterback Mike White is expected to draw the start come Sunday.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Jets as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -220 on the moneyline.
