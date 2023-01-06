Jets-Dolphins: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, will collide on Sunday with playoff implications.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Jets (+144) vs. Miami Dolphins (-172) Total: 37.5 (O -105, U -115)

Even though the New York Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, they still have a chance to play spoiler in this divisional matchup against the Dolphins. The 8-8 Miami Dolphins are still alive for the AFC’s final wild card position and will be able to punch their ticket with a victory over the Jets, along with a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots.

Earlier this season, the Jets laid a beat down on the Dolphins 40-17 at home, but the Dolphins will be looking to flip the script this time. It’s no secret that the Dolphins have struggled down the stretch, which has seen them drop five straight games, falling out of a playoff position. What could be even more concerning for the Dolphins is that their playoff hopes are likely riding on their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. That’s a lot to ask of this young signal caller, but the Dolphins don’t have any choice. They will have to rely on their high-end wide receivers and ground game to pick up the win.

Still, the Jets are struggling just as much as Miami, losing five straight entering Week 18. There are also questions surrounding their quarterback position, so there are many things to consider in this matchup before making a decision.

The Jets weren’t supposed to be a playoff team, which has been evident in the second half, even after notable growth from some of their young players. On the other hand, Miami still has a talented roster amid its quarterback issues. As a result, there’s likely some value in the Dolphins snapping their losing skid.

Best Bet: Dolphins -3 (-115)

Points were scored at a high rate in the first matchup, at least by the Jets, but it’s hard to imagine a similar outcome in this Week 18 clash. With the Jets’ and Dolphins’ quarterback situations, it’s not surprising to see the total set at just 37.5. Over the Jets’ last five games, they’ve scored more than 20 points only once, while the Dolphins have done so three times and haven’t scored less than 17 in any. Miami has more skilled position players, regardless of who suits up at quarterback. Still, it’s hard to see these teams combining for many points, so there’s likely value with the under 37.5.

Best Bet: Under 37.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Dolphins 18, Jets 15