Jets Elevate Zach Wilson to Backup QB

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Zach Wilson will be the New York Jets backup quarterback for Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions.

With the #Jets preparing for Mike White to start, coach Robert Saleh announces that Zach Wilson will be the backup QB. A promotion back to the game day roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

Wilson was demoted to third string following his Week 11 performance against the New England Patriots, in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards. The 23-year-old was also heavily criticized for a lack of accountability postgame when he said he did not feel like the offense let the defense down.

Since then, head coach Robert Saleh has noticed a change in Wilson during practice, enough that the team feels confident in promoting the former second-overall pick back to the game-day roster.

It’s a noteworthy development after current starter Mike White suffered a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. While Saleh said the Jets are planning for White to be available, if he cannot go, Wilson will find himself back under center.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +1 home underdogs on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.