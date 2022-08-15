Jets HC Robert Saleh Confident in Backup QB Joe Flacco
Paul Connor
With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson scheduled to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, there remains a scenario where backup Joe Flacco takes the reigns for New York early in the season.
Should such a situation present itself, head coach Robert Saleh is confident in the 37-year-old veteran.
“Joe’s a pro,” said Saleh. “He’s been there, he’s done that. He’s been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He’s gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check. I think he’s going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We’ll see everything else with Zach’s knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe.”
Wilson suffered his injury in New York’s preseason opener Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. As things currently stand, the 23-year-old is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Should Wilson’s recovery fall on the latter side of that timetable, Flacco will likely be under center in Week 1 versus his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.
