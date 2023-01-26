Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as New Offensive Coordinator

NFL.com reports that the New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. Hackett replaces former OC Mike LaFleur after he and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways. The 43-year-old has ties to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the pair having served as assistants with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Hired as the Broncos head coach last offseason, Hackett endured a tumultuous tenure, going 4-11 before he was fired following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. He became just the fifth coach in NFL history to fail to make it through his first season, joining Lou Holtz, Pete McCulley, Bobby Petrino, and Urban Meyer.

Under Hackett, Denver’s offense ranked dead last in points per game (16.9) and 21st in yards per game (325.1).

Before he arrived in the Mile High, Hackett spent three seasons as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator (2019-2021), establishing a close relationship with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Hackett’s hiring will raise eyebrows for Jets fans, perhaps it’s simply an attempt to lure Rodgers to New York in a potential trade.

Stay tuned.

