Jets May Trade For 49ers WR Deebo Samuel During NFL Draft
Tyler Mason
Overview
ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the New York Jets could trade for Deebo Samuel during the first round of the NFL Draft.
What I’m hearing: Deebo Samuel/Jets ain’t dead yet. This sets up the possibility of the ultimate draft-night drama. Quite possible both teams waiting to see what’s available at 10 before pulling trigger. #Jets
Samuel is in the final year of his rookie contract but is unwilling to sign a new deal with San Francisco. Apparently, Samuel is adamant about leaving the Niners due to his usage as a running back. Cimini speculates that the Jets and the 49ers will wait to see what players are available when it comes time for New York to pick tenth overall.
In 2021, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also picked up 365 rushing yards and an additional eight touchdowns. Samuel was a second-round pick (36) for the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.