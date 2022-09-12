Jets QB Joe Flacco 'More Than Likely' Starter for Week 2

There was some curiosity as to whether the Jets would call upon backup quarterback Mike White to take over, but head coach Robert Saleh quickly shot that down on Monday. They will have to wait a few more weeks before the return of second-year starter Zach Wilson as he continues to recover from his knee injury suffered in the preseason. New York will have a better chance at victory this weekend as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.
In Sunday’s defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco completed 37-of-59 passes for 307 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The New York Jets are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
