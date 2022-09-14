Jets QB Joe Flacco Will Start Week 2 vs. Browns

According to ESPN.com, the New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Week 2’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Flacco, who filled in Week 1 for an injured Zach Wilson (out at least the next three weeks with a knee injury), struggled to the tune of 37 of 59 passing for 309 yards (5.2 YPA) with one touchdown and an interception as the Jets fell 24-9 to the Baltimore Ravens.
The 37-year-old’s uninspired play resulted in Jets fans clamoring for the services of backup QB Mike White, who had a memorable 405-yard, three-touchdown performance in last year’s upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.
That said, New York’s coaching staff did not blame Flacco for the team’s offensive woes, as poor play up front and dropped passes did little to help the veteran.
However, if the offense fails to move the ball again Sunday, Flacco could find himself on the bench sooner rather than later.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline.
