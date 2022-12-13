Jets QB Mike White 'Ready to Roll' for Sunday vs. Lions

White is dealing with a rib injury after taking two brutal blows to the midsection in last week’s 20-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The hits forced the 27-year-old to leave the contest, but he managed to return both times.
“I feel good,” said White, who was taken to the hospital following the game. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game. But, nah, I feel good.”
While Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he’s “hopeful” White can play, the Western Kentucky alum left little doubt he will be under center come Sunday, saying:
“I’m going to prepare as such. I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.”
White has started three games for the Jets this season, throwing for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with New York going 1-2 over that stretch.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +1 point home underdogs on the spread and -110 on the moneyline.
