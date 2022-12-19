Jets QB Mike White Still Being Evaluated, Uncertain for Thursday vs. Jags
Paul Connor
As profootballtalk reports, New York Jets (7-7) quarterback Mike White is still being evaluated, and his status for Thursday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains up in the air.
White suffered a fractured rib in Week 14, which forced him to miss Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.
“There are a lot of hurdles for him left to go through,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh when asked about White’s availability.
White ascended to QB1 after Zach Wilson was benched following his Week 11 performance against the New England Patriots. White has thrown for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in three starts, with Gang Green going 1-2 over that stretch.
If the 27-year-old fails to suit up, it’ll be Wilson drawing a second consecutive start. The former second-overall pick filled in for White versus Detroit, completing 18-of-35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.
