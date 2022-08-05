Jets QB Zach Wilson Breaks Record for Fastest Pass

Michael Salfino reported that Next Gen Stats clock New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw 69 miles per hour at practice. That is the fastest recorded throw since Patrick Mahomes clocked in at 60 miles per hour at the NFL Combine. There are early reports of Wilson struggling in camp, but with an arm like that, the sky is the limit if he refines other areas.

Next Gen clocked Zach Wilson at practice throwing 69 mph, which is the fastest ever for any QB in any setting. He's at least a B-plus athlete (was told the #Jets clocked him 4.5/40). The traits are TOP SHELF. Doesn't mean he'll be good but I'll take my chances. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) August 5, 2022

New York Jets Betting Odds

The New York Jets season hinges on the play and development of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson displayed plenty of flashes in his rookie year, but ultimately the Jets were still a four-win team. This season, oddsmakers have the Jets pegged for five wins, but the market has been high on them and the over 5.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook is juiced to -160. Most bettors believe that Wilson will make strides in his second season, but do you?