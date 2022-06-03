Jets QB Zach Wilson Struggling with Accuracy at OTAs
Paul Connor
Following an uninspired rookie campaign, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have to showcase vast improvement heading into Year 2.
If Wilson’s performance in Jets OTAs is any indication, however, there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly in the accuracy department.
As Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network explains, “I got a close look at Wilson…and I came away with a shoulder shrug of sorts. Wilson got off to a rough start in team drills as his first four passes were as follows: a throw behind Corey Davis, a throw that hovered over everyone, a clear throwaway after being flushed out of the pocket, and another bad misfire.”
By any metric, Wilson was one of the league’s worst quarterbacks last season, ranking dead last in completion rate over expected. However, he enters 2022 with an improved receiving corps following the drafting of Garrett Wilson, and a beefed-up offensive line with the addition of Laken Tomlinson.
“Overall, the recipe is there for Wilson to take a major jump,” said Kaye. “That said, I think he’s still a massive projection at this point, especially in June of Year 2.”
