Jets QB Zach Wilson to Return Week 4?

According to ESPN.com, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could return for Week 4’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’m expecting [him back], but until the doctors say so, I’m just going to say he’s being evaluated,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Wilson has yet to appear in a game for the Jets this season after suffering a torn meniscus in the team’s preseason opener. Health permitting, the 23-year-old is widely expected to resume his role as New York’s starting QB, a position currently held by backup Joe Flacco, who has led Gang Green to a 1-2 mark through the opening three weeks.
“You guys know more than I do,” said Flacco. “I’m going to keep my head down and keep working, doing all I can for this team in whatever role that may be.”
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +3.5 point road underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.
