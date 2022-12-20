Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Thursday vs. Jags

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson will start Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. This will be the 23-year-old’s second straight start as he replaces the injured Mike White, who suffered a fractured rib in Week 14 and has yet to be cleared for contact.
Wilson had a solid, if uneven, performance last week against the Detroit Lions, completing 18-of-35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as the Jets fell 20-17, Gang Green’s third straight loss.
“I’m really pumped for him because, in his past, when he hit a speed bump in a game, he kind of derails,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh. “But I thought he did a really good job of getting back on the rails and swinging back up in the fourth quarter to lead a touchdown drive.”
Wilson will look to keep the Jets’ playoff hopes alive, who, at 7-7, currently sit a game back of the Miami Dolphins for the final AFC Wild Card spot.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.