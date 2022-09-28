Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Week 4 vs. Steelers

Wilson missed Gang Green’s first three games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the team’s preseason opener on August 12. The news aligns with head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday, in which he expected Wilson back under center. The 23-year-old will look to improve upon last year’s poor rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes in 13 starts.
Wilson’s return reverts fellow QB Joe Flacco to his usual backup role. Flacco led the Jets to a 1-2 mark across his three starts, throwing for 901 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
In fantasy circles, Wilson’s presence should be considered a downgrade for all Jets skill players until the former second overall pick proves he has taken a step forward in a potential make-or-break year.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +142 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.