Jets' Quinnen Williams Won't Play vs. Lions on Sunday
Grant White
The New York Jets’ playoff chances rest on the shoulder of their defense as they try to contain the Detroit Lions in Week 15. That makes Quinnen Williams’s absence even more noteworthy, as he has been a defensive pillar for the Jets this season.
Adam Schefter reports that Williams will miss Sunday’s inter-conference battle with a calf injury.
Jets’ DT Quinnen Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Lions due to a calf injury, will be out today.
Williams has been a stabilizing force on the Jets’ defensive line this season. The former third-overall selection leads the team with an impressive 11.0 sacks, adding three pass deflections, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 47 tackles to his resume.
Solomon Thomas is listed behind Williams on the depth chart and could be in the starting lineup Sunday. Thomas has been used sparingly this year but has 16 tackles, appearing in all 13 games.
The Jets are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, needing a win to avoid falling further out of scope. However, the betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook are in their favor, with New York lined as -1.5 chalk against the Lions.
