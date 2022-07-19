Jets RB Breece Hall to Sign Rookie Contract

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to sign his rookie contract and report to training camp on time (rookies report Tuesday, July 19).
#Jets second-round RB Breece Hall, who has been in the building all morning, is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract in time for rookies to report today, source said. Their last pick to sign.
Hall is New York’s last draft pick to put pen to paper. The news follows Tuesday’s earlier report that stated the 21-year-old had yet to ink his rookie deal, officially making him a holdout. Evidently, that holdout lasted all but a few hours.
It’s fantastic news for both the Jets and Hall’s fantasy owners, as the talented rusher would have been in danger of missing valuable camp reps as he looks to assert himself as New York’s primary ball carrier.
Assuming he earns the No. 1 job, Hall has a tremendous opportunity to make an impact in what is expected to be a run-heavy Jets offense.
The former Michigan State Spartan makes for a fine early-mid round selection with upside in all fantasy formats.
