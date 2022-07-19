Jets Rookie RB Breece Hall Officially a Holdout

As is the case with most contract negotiations, the roadblock appears to be the issue of guaranteed money.
Per Florio, “Over the past 11 years, agents have managed to get more guaranteed money for players taken later in the draft…Players at the top of the second round are getting three or four years fully guaranteed. The problem for the Jets is that the player taken immediately after Hall, safety Jalen Pitre, got three years fully guaranteed from the Texans… Nothing short of three years fully guaranteed will get these deals at the top of round two done.”
While it’s never recommended a rookie miss valuable training camp reps, Hall appears content to secure the most lucrative contract he can. No timeline has been announced as to when the two sides might come to terms on a deal.
