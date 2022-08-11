Jets Sign OT Duane Brown to 2-Year Deal

This news comes just a few days following the brutal news that offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a fractured kneecap that ended his season before it even started. Brown now brings a veteran presence to a younger locker room that needs stability up front for quarterback Zach Wilson to make the proper leap in his sophomore season.
Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler with 203 career starts in the NFL. Time will tell if he’ll find himself in any preseason action over the next month with the Jets. They open their season on Sunday, September 11 as the Baltimore Ravens come into town for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ravens are six-point favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Jets 2022 Season Win Total
The New York Jets currently have a season win total of 5.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook with the over juiced at -160.
