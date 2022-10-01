Jets-Steelers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are looking to get back to the .500 mark on Sunday afternoon when the teams collide from Acrisure Stadium.

New York Jets (+150) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-178) Total: 41.5 (O-110, U-110)

Both the Jets and Steelers have played to about the level most expected of them early on this season. New York’s offense has been more explosive than Pittsburgh’s, but it will be interesting to see how much that changes on Sunday with sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson making his season debut. It will be Wilson’s first time under center with new weapons Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, which could change how the Jets offense ultimately attacks against a Steelers defense that has looked lost since T.J. Watt exited Week 1 with an injury. If the Steelers can’t get pressure on Wilson in the pocket, Pittsburgh could be in for a long day on defense, but with what we know about Mike Tomlin and adjustments, don’t be surprised if they find new ways to get pressure.

The Steelers offense has largely looked stagnant with Mitch Trubisky under center, but a matchup against a Jets defense that’s left a lot to be desired early on could be exactly what the doctor ordered. A lot of that ultimately boils down to the offensive line, which had its best performance against the Cleveland Browns last week in the first half before again struggling in the second half. In saying that, the Steelers had more time to prepare for this matchup after playing on Thursday last week, and that should give them a slight edge here at home.

Bettors have taken a pretty sizable stance in this matchup in favor of the Steelers, with Pittsburgh entering this matchup as -178 favorites on the moneyline and -3.5 point favorites on the spread. A majority has sided in the direction of the home side here, with 68% of bets and 72% of the handle following the Steelers on the spread, while 39% of bets and 58% of the handle have gone towards Pittsburgh on the moneyline. What that tells us here is that there have been some big money bets on the Steelers regarding their moneyline odds, which shouldn’t exactly surprise people. In saying that, the Steelers should do enough to win this game by slightly more than a field goal, so taking the value of their price on the spread at -105 makes sense.

Best Bet: Steelers -3.5 (-105)

The Jets’ offense has been in the top half of the league in scoring through three weeks, but the transition to Wilson at quarterback certainly has the potential to shake things up. With the weapons the team has accumulated on offense, though, as long as Wilson doesn’t force balls into sticky situations, the team shouldn’t miss a beat on that side of the ball. There are too many skilled position players on offense for the Steelers, and their offensive line should be able to do enough against the Jets’ front seven to give Trubisky more time in the pocket. That should allow the Steelers to move the ball more consistently, which should help them put up points. With the total set at 41.5, some sizable wagers have come in towards the over here, attracting only 28% of bets but 40% of the handle. With two struggling defenses, each offense should be able to do enough here to contribute to the over 41.5.

Best Bet: Over 41.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Steelers 24, Jets 20