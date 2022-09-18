Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Officially Ruled Out vs. Browns
Grant White
The odds were stacked against him all week, but C.J. Uzomah was officially ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets tight end injured his hamstring at practice on Thursday and was listed as a game-time decision for Week 2. Uzomah could not resolve the ailment and will be on the sidelines as the Jets go for their first win of the season.
Two injury notes from Cleveland, per sources:#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah, who was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, won’t play today.
Neither will #Browns OT Jack Conklin, who was listed as questionable as he continues to make his way back from knee surgery.
Uzomah’s tenure as a Jet is off to a tepid start. The 29-year-old wasn’t targetted in a Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, playing just 27.1% of snaps on offense. The Jets will be looking for more substantive contributions from Uzomah once he’s cleared to return.
Until then, Tyler Conklin will be the featured tight end. Conklin grabbed four of seven targets for 16 yards against the Ravens and is expected to start in place of Uzomah.
The Jets enter Week 2 as +6.5 underdogs against the Browns, with the total set at 38.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.