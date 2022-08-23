Jets TE Tyler Conklin Impressing at Training Camp

Per Rosenblatt, Conklin has looked “athletic and sure-handed, and is good enough as a blocker that the Jets will have a hard time taking him off the field.”
Head coach Robert Saleh offered similar praise, saying, “Conk is awesome. He’s been fantastic for us.”
Inking a three-year, $21 million deal with New York in the offseason, Conklin is coming off a breakout campaign, tallying 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns while a member of the Minnesota Vikings. While the 27-year-old has competition for snaps from fellow free-agent signee C.J. Uzomah, the former appears to be the favorite for the starting role.
Conklin could be a viable sleeper candidate at one of fantasy’s thinnest positions in what should be a much-improved Jets offense.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Jets at +240 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
