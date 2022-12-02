Jets-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

New York Jets (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-154) Total: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets were not expected to be in their respective situations. The Vikings were looking to compete for the NFC North crown but were not expected to have a five-game lead entering Week 13. On the other hand, the Jets were looking to make a jump in the standings, but hardly anyone expected that jump to include being a playoff contender. The Jets find themselves in the final wild-card spot in the AFC with a 7-4 record, giving themselves a chance to qualify for the postseason.
There are a lot of questions about how good the Vikings actually are. They have multiple star pieces on offense, but questions remain on the defensive side of the ball. This Viking defense has a bend, don’t break mentality, which has been evident en route to a 9-2 record. People are quick to call Minnesota fraudulent, but its record speaks volumes. That doesn’t mean you have to put them in the same class as other Super Bowl contenders, but they’re 5-1 at home and will be tough on the Jets.
The Jets have a different look on offense, with quarterback Mike White running the ship. The visitors might be able to move the ball against Minnesota and keep things relatively close, but don’t expect them to outlast the Vikings. There’s some value in backing the home side on the spread and expecting them to cover the three points.
Best Bet: Vikings -3 (-106)
Over the Vikings’ last five games, three have gone over Sunday’s 44.5 total. However, none of the Jets’ last five games have exceeded 44.5 points. This game will depend on how you view the Vikings’ defense and whether you see the Jets finding ways to score points. The Jets are coming off scoring 31 points against the Denver Broncos. With the Jets’ offensive weapons, they should be able to do enough to contribute to the over hitting.
