New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended, Ryan Young of Sports.Yahoo.com reports.

Austin was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The suspension is for one calendar year, but Austin has filed an appeal. The exact nature of what Austin is accused of gambling on is not known at this time. This was an ongoing investigation as the league has been looking into his gambling activities which allegedly included placing bets from the team facility. Austin did not coach for the Jets in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.