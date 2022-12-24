Austin was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The suspension is for one calendar year, but Austin has filed an appeal. The exact nature of what Austin is accused of gambling on is not known at this time. This was an ongoing investigation as the league has been looking into his gambling activities which allegedly included placing bets from the team facility. Austin did not coach for the Jets in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
That loss by the Jets may have ended their playoff hopes this season. Their next game will be in Seattle versus the Seahawks on New Year’s Day. The Jets are +1.5-point underdogs (-105) versus the Seahawks in this contest and are +108 on the moneyline. The game does not have an over/under set at this time. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
