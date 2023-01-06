Jets Will Start Joe Flacco at QB on Sunday vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback in Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets’ QB Mike White is out Sunday vs. the Dolphins, Joe Flacco will start and Zach Wilson will back him up, as @ZackBlatt reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2023

Mike White was officially ruled out due to his ongoing rib injury, so Flacco gets the nod. It’s a peculiar decision to choose not to start Zach Wilson in a meaningless game after head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Wednesday that the team will stand by Wilson “through hell or high water.” Then again, after a disastrous sophomore season, the team may want to protect his ego and give him a clean slate in 2023. As for Sunday, the Jets will look to play spoiler by keeping the Dolphins out of the AFC playoff picture.

In 2022, Flacco completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 902 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The New York Jets are three-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.