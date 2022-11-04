Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills

This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
The 27-year-old has recorded 19 receptions for 351 yards (18.5 YPC) and two touchdowns through seven games.
With Davis sidelined, Garrett Wilson should again see an increase in targets. Wilson thoroughly impressed last week against the New England Patriots, catching six passes for a season-high 115 yards, and represents a solid low-cost DFS play at his current FanDuel price of $5,800. Tight end Tyler Conklin ($5,200 on FanDuel), coming off a 6/79/2 receiving line, is also a viable option.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +11.5 home underdogs on the spread and +460 on the moneyline.
