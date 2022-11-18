Jets WR Corey Davis Unavailable Against Patriots on Sunday

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will not be in the lineup on Sunday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Corey Davis & Sheldon Rankins are out for Sunday. Nate Herbig will be questionable, but “he should be ready” to go #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 18, 2022

Davis has been out of action since Week 7 due to a knee injury and cannot play in the rematch versus the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis is expected to be healthy enough to give it a go next week versus the Chicago Bears.

The Jets lost their first meeting with the Patriots. A big reason for that loss was the three interceptions thrown by Zach Wilson. A win Sunday and the Jets would be in first place in the AFC East, while a loss could see them in last place. That’s how close the division is.