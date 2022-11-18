BETTING Fantasy News NFL
01:05 PM, November 18, 2022

Jets WR Corey Davis Unavailable Against Patriots on Sunday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will not be in the lineup on Sunday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Davis has been out of action since Week 7 due to a knee injury and cannot play in the rematch versus the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis is expected to be healthy enough to give it a go next week versus the Chicago Bears.

The Jets lost their first meeting with the Patriots. A big reason for that loss was the three interceptions thrown by Zach Wilson. A win Sunday and the Jets would be in first place in the AFC East, while a loss could see them in last place. That’s how close the division is.

The Jets are 3.5 underdogs (-115) and are +148 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 38.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.