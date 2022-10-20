Jets WR Elijah Moore Listed As DNP Thursday, Requests Trade

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore did not practice Thursday and has requested a trade, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore was not at practice on Thursday which caught some attention following a series of tweets expressing his frustration with his current situation. It seemed to simmer down when the Jets referred to his absence as a personal day for a family matter, which blew up in their face once reports came out on Thursday evening of Moore’s trade request.

In 2022, Moore has made 16 receptions on 29 targets for 203 yards in six games this season. With him out of the picture, it gives an opportunity for Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, or Jeff Smith to become the team’s WR3.

