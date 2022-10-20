Jets WR Elijah Moore Listed As DNP Thursday, Requests Trade
David.Connelly1
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore did not practice Thursday and has requested a trade, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1
Moore was not at practice on Thursday which caught some attention following a series of tweets expressing his frustration with his current situation. It seemed to simmer down when the Jets referred to his absence as a personal day for a family matter, which blew up in their face once reports came out on Thursday evening of Moore’s trade request.
In 2022, Moore has made 16 receptions on 29 targets for 203 yards in six games this season. With him out of the picture, it gives an opportunity for Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, or Jeff Smith to become the team’s WR3.
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Odds
The New York Jets are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.