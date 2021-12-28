Jimmy Garoppolo Doubtful for Week 17 After Suffering Thumb Injury

The San Francisco 49ers could be heading into the stretch drive without their star quarterback under center. Ian Rapoport tweeted that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a bone chip and torn ligament in his right thumb, leaving his participation in doubt for the 49ers’ upcoming game against the upstart Houston Texans.

Sources: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb. His status is in doubt for this weekend, but he’s going to try to gut it out, somehow. He’ll be reevaluated on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

The Niners last played on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, a game in which Jimmy G completed 26-of-35 passes for 322 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. That brings Garoppolo’s season-long stats to 278 completions on 409 pass attempts for 3,494 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

This season, Trey Lance has appeared in five games for the 49ers but could be in line for his second start if Garoppolo is not cleared to play. The rookie pivot has completed 52.1% of passes for three touchdowns and one interception, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.

San Fran controls their destiny in the NFC playoff picture, currently sitting in the second wild card spot. The betting market likes their chances against a Texans team that has won two straight games, with the Niners listed as -13.5 home chalk for their Week 17 encounter, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.