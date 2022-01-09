The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play in Week 18 against the Rams.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams, sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

He’s been dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb since Week 16. Garoppolo was limited in practice all week but has always been expected to continue to play through the injury. The injury occurred during a second-quarter sack on Garoppolo in the 49ers game against Tennessee.

This season, Garoppolo has a 68 completion percentage, 3,494 passing yards, and 19 touchdowns. However, he’s also thrown ten interceptions and been sacked 26 times.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is a +154 on the moneyline and a +3.5 on the spread against Los Angeles.

The Niners did not activate another quarterback, and teammates said Garoppolo looked normal at practice. Trey Lance will back him up and will play if needed.

Garoppolo playing is not unexpected, so the lines in the 49ers-Rams game shouldn’t shift too much. However, for all the latest NFL odds, you should head over to FanDuel Sportsbook before kickoff.