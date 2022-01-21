Jimmy Garoppolo not on the injury report ahead of divisional round game vs. Packers
January 20StaffSportsGrid
Earlier in the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo had a slight shoulder sprain in his throwing arm. Thursday, it was a different story. Garoppolo participated fully in practice, and Shanahan said he “threw the ball great.”
Garoppolo’s thumb injury on his throwing hand seems to be the issue that’s bothering him most. He missed the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Texans due to the thumb issue.
The Niners are coming off a 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the wild card round. Garoppolo completed 16 passes for 172 yards had zero touchdowns and one interception. Garoppolo’s postseason performance was down from his 257.4 passing yards per game this season. He ended the regular season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 15 games.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is +200 on the moneyline and +5.5 on the spread against the Packers in their divisional round matchup.
The 49ers ended the season third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record and won their final two games down the stretch.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.