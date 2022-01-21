Jimmy Garoppolo not on the injury report ahead of divisional round game vs. Packers

Earlier in the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo had a slight shoulder sprain in his throwing arm. Thursday, it was a different story. Garoppolo participated fully in practice, and Shanahan said he “threw the ball great.”

Garoppolo’s thumb injury on his throwing hand seems to be the issue that’s bothering him most. He missed the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Texans due to the thumb issue.

The Niners are coming off a 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the wild card round. Garoppolo completed 16 passes for 172 yards had zero touchdowns and one interception. Garoppolo’s postseason performance was down from his 257.4 passing yards per game this season. He ended the regular season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 15 games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is +200 on the moneyline and +5.5 on the spread against the Packers in their divisional round matchup.

The 49ers ended the season third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record and won their final two games down the stretch.