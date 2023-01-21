Jimmy Garoppolo won't be Active Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

I don’t know who needed to hear this, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did state Friday that Garoppolo has begun working out on the side during practice and that there is a chance that he could be active for the NFC Championship Game should the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Even if the 49ers win, Garoppolo won’t start again this season unless Brock Purdy suffers an injury. Purdy has been nothing less than outstanding since taking over for Garoppolo, and it would be foolish for Shanahan to fix what isn’t broken.
The bigger question is what team Garoppolo will end up with next season. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers are just three teams that will be looking for a starting quarterback that could make sense for Garoppolo.
The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite (-114) versus the Cowboys in this contest and are -205 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
