Jimmy Garoppolo won't be Active Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 20, 2023

I don’t know who needed to hear this, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did state Friday that Garoppolo has begun working out on the side during practice and that there is a chance that he could be active for the NFC Championship Game should the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Even if the 49ers win, Garoppolo won’t start again this season unless Brock Purdy suffers an injury. Purdy has been nothing less than outstanding since taking over for Garoppolo, and it would be foolish for Shanahan to fix what isn’t broken.

The bigger question is what team Garoppolo will end up with next season. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers are just three teams that will be looking for a starting quarterback that could make sense for Garoppolo.