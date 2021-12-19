Jimmy Smith tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of Week 15 against the Packers

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jimmy Smith tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Week 15 against the Packers.

Testing positive will land Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list later today. This season Smith has nine tackles, and three defended passes.

The Ravens’ secondary is also missing Chris Westry and Chuck Clark due to COVID-19. Additionally, Marlon Humphrey and DeShon Elliott are out with pectoral injuries, Ar’Darius Washington is on injured reserve with a foot injury, and Marcus Peters hasn’t played this season due to a torn ACL.

Baltimore is 31st in passing yards allowed per game with 266.1. The Ravens will have a hard time stopping Aaron Rodgers, who’s tenth overall in passing yards per game with 268.3. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodgers is a -110 to go over/under 265.5 passing yards against Baltimore.

