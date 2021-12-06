Joe Burrow “Determined” to Play Through Dislocated Finger

From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow is determined to play through his dislocated finger. pic.twitter.com/XyGuEoKAkH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Burrow suffered a dislocated finger during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Burrow is determined to play through the injury. Burrow struggled in that contest, finishing with two interceptions and taking six sacks, and the Bengals ultimately suffered a 19-point defeat.

The loss drops the Bengals to 7-5, which ties them with the Chargers. They’re currently holding on to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, but there are plenty of teams vying for a wildcard spot. There are six other teams with either six or seven wins in the AFC alone, so it’s going to be a wild final month of the regular season.

The Bengals will take on the 49ers in Week 14 in a significant game for both teams, and the 49ers are listed as one-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bengals’ odds have dipped to +100 to make the playoffs, while the 49ers are -230 to qualify for the postseason.