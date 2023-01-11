The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the NFL playoffs on a high and are looking to complete the task they fell just short of in last year’s Super Bowl. A big part of what they do on offense runs through quarterback Joe Burrow, who had his coming out party during their surprise run through the AFC.

Burrow is looking for an encore performance, and bettors currently like what they see in his value to take home Super Bowl MVP.

BetMGM NFL Insights: Super Bowl MVP Highest Handle%

Joe Burrow 17.9%

17.9% Christian McCaffrey 17.7%

17.7% Brock Purdy 9.6%

Even before a single postseason snap, two of the league’s premiere quarterbacks have been getting the attention of bettors to win Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes and Burrow are coming off a collision in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, which saw Burrow’s Bengals get the better of KC.

Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to capture Super Bowl LVII MVP at +400, while Burrow owns the fourth-shortest odds at +900. The Chiefs captured the top seed in the AFC and have a bye this weekend, while the Bengals are set to host a divisional rival in the Baltimore Ravens.

BetMGM NFL Insights: Super Bowl MVP Highest Ticket%

Joe Burrow 12.6%

12.6% Patrick Mahomes 8.8%

8.8% Christian McCaffrey 8.5%

Burrow has currently tallied the highest ticket and handle percentages. Burrow and Mahomes have faced off three times in their NFL careers, and the Bengals have come out on top in each matchup. However, Cincy likely has to go through Buffalo and Kansas City on their way to the Super Bowl.

Burrow owns 12.6% of tickets, along with 17.9% of the handle, which signifies some sizable wagers placed in the direction of the Bengals signal caller. Big money has yet to flow in on Mahomes, who’s accumulated 8.8% of tickets for 8.1% of the handle.

In addition to Burrow and Mahomes, a running back has also seen volume. Christian McCaffrey plays a massive role in the running and passing game for the San Francisco 49ers, with the ability to take over games.

A potential difference maker, McCaffrey has generated 8.5% of tickets and 17.7% of the handle. At +1800 odds, bettors are bullish and buying into the running back with some big-money bets.

BetMGM NFL Insights: Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +400 | Josh Allen +550 | Jalen Hurts +650

+400 | +550 | +650 Joe Burrow +900 | Brock Purdy +1000 | Dak Prescott +1600

+900 | +1000 | +1600 Christian McCaffrey +1800 | Justin Herbert +2500

McCaffrey’s teammate Nick Bosa (+25000), along with McCaffrey and Burrow, are currently the book’s three biggest liabilities to win Super Bowl MVP.