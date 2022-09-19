Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Call Out Bengals Offense

“We’re going to have to win a different way this year, and we need to figure that out quickly so that we can get in the win column,” said Burrow. “Teams are going to keep playing us in soft zone until we prove that we can beat them that way.”
Chase echoed similar thoughts, saying, “I just think people know how to adjust to us now. I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in-game. Everybody knows what we’re going to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.”
Both players seem to be taking not-so-subtle shots at head coach Zac Taylor, whose performance has come under fire through the opening two weeks.
We’ll see what adjustments Taylor makes in Week 3 in what is now a must-win game against the New York Jets.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Bengals as -4.5 road favorites on the spread and -194 on the moneyline.
