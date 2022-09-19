Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Call Out Bengals Offense

Following last season’s surprising Super Bowl berth, it’s been a slow start for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, particularly offensively.

Through two games (both losses), the Bengals’ O is averaging a measly 18.5 PPG, well below last year’s mark of 27.1.

While it’s still early, the frustration appears to be boiling over, especially for team stars quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. They called out Cincy’s offensive approach following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

“We’re going to have to win a different way this year, and we need to figure that out quickly so that we can get in the win column,” said Burrow. “Teams are going to keep playing us in soft zone until we prove that we can beat them that way.”

Chase echoed similar thoughts, saying, “I just think people know how to adjust to us now. I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in-game. Everybody knows what we’re going to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.”

Both players seem to be taking not-so-subtle shots at head coach Zac Taylor, whose performance has come under fire through the opening two weeks.

We’ll see what adjustments Taylor makes in Week 3 in what is now a must-win game against the New York Jets.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals as -4.5 road favorites on the spread and -194 on the moneyline.