Fellow members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow 338 2 4 Justin Herbert 279 3 0

Burrow and company endured a rough start to the 2022 campaign – Cincy’s star quarterback committing a career-high five turnovers (four interceptions) as the Bengals were upset 23-20 at home by NFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Before Sunday’s showing, Burrow had never tossed four picks in any game during his college or NFL career. While the 25-year-old did manage to throw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, the costly turnovers proved to be the difference in the game.

It was the opposite story for Herbert, who completed 26 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) in the Chargers’ 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old’s performance was even more impressive considering the absence of No. 1 wideout Keenan Allen, who left the game in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury and did not return.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 12-14-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 16-17 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall short to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Surrounded by explosive playmakers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.

Meanwhile, Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. The Chargers hope they’ve addressed that side of the ball this season with the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack (three sacks in Week 1) and J.C. Jackson (questionable for Week 2). Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing missing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.