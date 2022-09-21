Fellow members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (two starts) 537 3 4 Justin Herbert (two starts) 613 6 1

Playing without number one wideout Keenan Allen, Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as the Chargers were edged 27-24 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. The interception was a costly pick-six early in the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 17 and LA at KC’s five-yard line. Nevertheless, it was a gutsy performance from the 24-year-old, who played through a rib injury in the final stanza before tossing a late touchdown to Joshua Palmer to pull LA within three and a chance at an onside kick (was unsuccessful). Herbert was later diagnosed with fractured rib cartilage but is on track to suit up in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Conversely, it was another poor offensive showing from Burrow and company, who fell 20-17 to the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. While Burrow managed to avoid last week’s turnover woes, he could only muster 199 yards passing on 34 attempts (5.5 YPA) to go along with one score. It’s hard to blame the former Heisman winner for the team’s struggles, however, with Burrow being sacked a league-high 11 times through the opening two weeks as Cincy’s new-look offensive line has failed to live up to expectations in the early going. Eager to get in the win column, Zac Taylor’s squad will look to turn things around in what is now a must-win matchup with the New York Jets in Week 3.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 12-15-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 16-18 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall short to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Burrow is surrounded by explosive playmakers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Burrow appears primed for future playoff success (assuming his 0-line doesn’t get him killed).

Meanwhile, Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. The Chargers hope they’ve addressed that side of the ball this season with the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack (3.5 sacks) and J.C. Jackson (returned from injury in Week 2). While guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing missing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.