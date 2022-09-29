Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records

Fellow members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (three starts) 812 6 4 Justin Herbert (three starts) 910 7 2

Playing through fractured rib cartilage suffered in Week 2, Herbert completed 25 of 45 passes for 297 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Chargers’ embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Missing number one wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), LA hopes to have the 30-year-old back in the lineup for Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

As for Burrow, he and the Bengals finally looked like the team everyone expected, downing the New York Jets 27-12 and notching their first victory of the season. The 25-year-old finished the game 23-of-36 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He will look to keep the momentum going in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 13-15-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 16-19 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Burrow is surrounded by explosive playmakers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Burrow appears primed for future playoff success (assuming his 0-line doesn’t get him killed).

Meanwhile, Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. The Chargers hope they’ve addressed that side of the ball this season with the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack (4.0 sacks) and J.C. Jackson (returned from injury in Week 2). While guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing missing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.