Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records

Members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (nine starts) 2,535 18 6 Justin Herbert (eight starts) 2,450 14 6

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to rest up and get healthy after their Week 10 bye. Burrow has continued to be efficient and is a big reason the Bengals remain in the hunt for an AFC North division title. Don’t be surprised if you see more from the third-year signal caller in the year’s second half.

Things started promisingly for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. However, they eventually went downhill, which saw the Chargers drop the contest 22-16. It wasn’t a banner week for Herbert, which isn’t surprising, up against a strong 49ers defense. Herbert threw for under 200 yards in the game, with one touchdown and an interception.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 17-17-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 20-21 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Explosive playmakers surround the former Heisman Trophy winner in Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Overall, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.

Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. Things haven’t been much better in 2022, with the Chargers ranking 31st in points allowed (27.0 PPG), despite the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson (out for the season following Week 7’s ruptured patellar tendon). Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.