Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records
Zachary Cook
Members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.
How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!
Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Joe Burrow (nine starts)
2,535
18
6
Justin Herbert (eight starts)
2,450
14
6
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to rest up and get healthy after their Week 10 bye. Burrow has continued to be efficient and is a big reason the Bengals remain in the hunt for an AFC North division title. Don’t be surprised if you see more from the third-year signal caller in the year’s second half.
Things started promisingly for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. However, they eventually went downhill, which saw the Chargers drop the contest 22-16. It wasn’t a banner week for Herbert, which isn’t surprising, up against a strong 49ers defense. Herbert threw for under 200 yards in the game, with one touchdown and an interception.
Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Joe Burrow
17-17-1
3-1
0
Justin Herbert
20-21
0-0
0
Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Explosive playmakers surround the former Heisman Trophy winner in Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Overall, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.
Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. Things haven’t been much better in 2022, with the Chargers ranking 31st in points allowed (27.0 PPG), despite the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson (out for the season following Week 7’s ruptured patellar tendon). Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.